California congressman's wife pleads guilty in federal case

More
Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter, changed her plea to guilty to one count of conspiracy in a plea deal with the federal government over misused campaign funds Thursday.
0:56 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California congressman's wife pleads guilty in federal case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter, changed her plea to guilty to one count of conspiracy in a plea deal with the federal government over misused campaign funds Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63703747","title":"California congressman's wife pleads guilty in federal case ","url":"/Politics/video/california-congressmans-wife-pleads-guilty-federal-case-63703747"}