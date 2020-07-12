Transcript for Candidates for Georgia Senate face off in debate ahead of crucial election

Actions in Georgia will determine which party will control the senate and most of the candidates took to the debate stage last night. Where they sparred over religion police seeing and a pandemic. Noticeably absent Republican senator David Perdue chose. Not to participate. Alan Lopez Jones joins me from Atlanta with more now on Ellen let's start I listen I know some of the key moments from last night's debate. Yes sir either you mentioned there and be if first debate was not really a debate at all Republican senator David Perdue had declined the Atlanta press club's invitation. To participate in as if they so his Democrat opponents. John on soft had his allotted thirty minutes to hit for do you. On the stock trades he also called an arrogant for not showing up to the debate and even with all of that. Produced campaign responded as saying that all soft and did not win that debate that buttoned and real gloves came off in that second debate between Republican senator. Kelly left clerk Anna -- friend rob Howe wore not glass floor calling worn out multiple times almost every single time she mentioned his name all radical liberal and warn not accusing the lessor of using her position as a senator to make the millions of dollars now this all taking place on the eve of the last day. To register to vote for those runoff bushel having here that last day Tim Russert about is did gay and of course it just shows how when. Poured into this race is not only to georgians here but to Americans across the country eat them. Not consider left I was asked repeatedly whether she would admit that president trump who lost the election including eight. This deplete the blank question from her opponent Rafael we're not let's take a lesson. You have my my question is it pretty simple. Yes or no senator Loeffler. Did Donald Trump. Lose a recent presidential election. You know president trumka has every right to use every legal recourse available. In our own state we've seen time and again and did we have investigations that need to be completed. What's seen on tape has learned the most is exchanges Alan. Yes even now as to really went and most glaring parts of the debate the appoint a senator was asked not only by her opponents. But by panelists and the moderator multiple times. Wish to believe that trump had won the election and she dodged that question by what you heard a saying that the president has. Every illegal I'll wreak course that's available to limit every right to use that recourse but she did see Eva and then a quotes she said. What's at stake is the senate may. Jordy and we should also point out that the state of Georgia has certified the results of that election. You mention this earlier Georgia has become the center of the political universe since Election Day so many people watching to see where happens there. First with that audit now with the anticipation of the runoff election. What is the thinking that you are hearing among voters there as their stay eat is the focus of. All this attention. Why can tell you even its nonstop here Republicans and Democrats as he no have poured millions of dollars into Georgia and mailboxes including my mailbox is full of political adds it's so it's something that we're seeing all cross a state of Georgia just shows. How high the stakes are here we know that heavy hitters from both parties. Are rallying for this senate democratic and for the Republicans here president's trump came here he was involved hasta over the weekend. He was in doing that and supports of the day candidates and Republican candidates and then you have a former president Barack Obama was holding the virtual events. As well here it's for those for those on his party for her. More not in for all soft say you can see that this is something that. They are really focused on and they really understand how high the stakes are of course. This hold it's turning what Biden's presidency. Is going to look like this so again all eyes are no longer on November 3 they're now on January 5 and again the secretary of State's office had a press conference. Just a little while ago right before we came on the air where he said exactly that all eyes are on January effect or no question the stakes are high for both parties there in Georgia Alan Lopez forest thank you so much should we.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.