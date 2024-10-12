Candidates pushing to secure Black male vote

Journalist Roland Martin, host of the daily digital show "Roland Martin Unfiltered," joins to discuss VP Kamala Harris and former President Trump's efforts to court Black male voters.

October 12, 2024

