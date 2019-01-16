-
Now Playing: Government shutdown affects air travel
-
Now Playing: Day 25 of the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Impact of the government shutdown grows
-
Now Playing: Pelosi asks President Trump to delay State of the Union address as shutdown continues
-
Now Playing: Chef Jose Andres opens restaurant to serve federal workers for free
-
Now Playing: President Trump's inaugural fund spent lavishly at his DC hotel, new docs show
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve King removed from committee assignments
-
Now Playing: Fast food fan Trump chows down on burgers with Clemson football team
-
Now Playing: AG nominee promises he won't interfere with Mueller as confirmation hearing begins
-
Now Playing: Steve King re-reads controversial comments on House floor
-
Now Playing: Veterans groups avoid politics and call for shutdown to end
-
Now Playing: Sen. Gillibrand tells Colbert she's launching presidential exploratory committee
-
Now Playing: 'I never worked for Russia': Trump
-
Now Playing: House lawyers to discuss having Trump's interpreter testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: New ABC, WaPo poll shows most Americans blame President Trump and GOP for shutdown
-
Now Playing: Who is William Barr?
-
Now Playing: Trump on border wall: 'I will never ever back down'
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices: Richard Nixon
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro, former Obama official, launches 2020 presidential bid