Transcript for Chelsea Manning ordered back to jail

Chelsea Manning is back in Virginia jail cell this morning a judge ordered the forming armor intelligence analysts back behind bars because she refuses to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. Shall be held either until she agrees to testify or until a grand jury's term expires in eighteen months. Manning told the judge she would rather starve to death and cooperate with prosecutors. Ultimately this is attempts see you. Play C back in confinement I think that. The questions are the same quest I was asked before the court martial in mind you know and 78 years ago playing it. There's there's nothing new there's not been asking anything new they're out there there's no new information that their training get from me in fact that the questions are very much. The same things that I've gone over. In that exhaustive. Several hours long it's about this big testimony. So I think that ultimately mean the goal here is are really. Re litigate the cart Marshal for my purse back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.