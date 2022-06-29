Chris Christie on Ian response: 'Both men have to put the people first'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on the response from President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hurricane Ian.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live