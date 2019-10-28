Transcript for Congresswoman Katie Hill resigns

Now developing story from Washington congresswoman facing a new photo scandal. Is resigning after being accused of having inappropriate relationships with their staffers Cady hill is already facing an ethics investigation for one of her alleged relationships. All of this plane out during what's being described as a nasty divorce. This morning a rising star of the Democratic Party resigning from office they as Katie hill and I am running for congress here in California point at this California congresswoman Katy hill is stepping down. After allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers. Riding in a statement this is the hardest thing I ever had to do but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents my community and our country hill who is the first openly bisexual member of congress. Mr. having consensual relationship with a member of her campaign staff. But the house ethics committee is investigating whether he'll have a sexual relationship with a member for congressional staff. Which would be a violation of house rules this is we take our democracy back kill our state Republican Stephen Knight in the 2018 mid term elections. Flipping her district for the Democrats for the first time since 1990. At the time Nancy Pelosi called the 32 year old a bright vision for the future. What is your home when you land in DC not playing nice is it's kind of like in my your thinking I just. Hill has says she's in the middle of a nasty divorce accusing her husband and leaky nude pictures of her in the campaign staffer. Seniors quote determined to try to humiliate me the couple allow cameras from mice media to follow you run for office. Four documentary called inside the most millennial campaign ever in their for people that you care about more in her statement Sunday hill called her husband abusive. It also blamed quote hateful political operatives who she said were driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation. Feels estranged husband did not immediately comment on her accusations. He'll continues to deny the relationship with her congressional staffer California's governor is now expected to announce a date for a special election to fill her seat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.