Transcript for Cory Booker speaks on white supremacy, guns at South Carolina church

Can't act of anti Latino anti immigrant hatred we witnessed this past weekend did not start with the hand. It pulled the trigger. It did not begin when a single white supremacist. Got into his car to travel ten hours to kill as many human beings as he coat. It was planted in fertile soil because the contradictions. That have shadowed his country since its founding remain well parts. Of our body politic. It was slowed by gold who spoke the scene were hurts. The El Paso border did warning a hub in invasion. It was sold by those who spoke a bit infestation. Of disgusting cities rats and rodents talking about majority minority communities. It was sold by Dole's move drawn and in equivalents between neo Nazis. And those who protest there. Sold from the highest office in our land. We received in squeaks and rhetoric. Hateful words. That ultimately endanger the lives. People in our country. People of color immigrants. Almost all. Let's be clear or work is not complete by calling out the shortcomings of or leaders. It is harder. But it is necessary to recognize. The decisions we collectively make every day that perpetrate this dangerous reality. Each person each generation. Has he decision to make. Do you want to come back what you want to contribute to war collective advancement. War through inaction or worse two or collective retrenchment. Do you want to contribute to or progress war. From apathy and indifference to the violence that threatens to terror us a thunder. That is the challenge of our generation today. It is the collective crossroads. We are act. Peoples very lives or in the balance and to beat frank the future of core country. Hangs in the balance the character in the culture of cool we all are hangs in the balance. This is the crossroads. Which is why we can't let these conversations. The ball into the attempt simplicity. Oh who is or isn't a race. Good that the answer to the question. To racism and white supremacy exist is yes the the real question isn't who is or isn't a racist. But who is. And isn't doing something about. This question that had a deep moral resonance. Not enough to say I'm not a racist we must be anti racist. Because there's no neutrality in this fight you or either an agent of justice or you are contributing to the prop. Addressing this. We must understand this addressing gift is not an act of charity. Or philanthropy. It is an issue of national security. It is an issue of patriotism is issue. Of law. And we can't begin to express that love. Unless we have a real conversation. That we need to be first change in our law. Doctor King once that that I quote it may be true that the law cannot make a man loved me. But he can keep him from lynching me. It may be true that the law cannot change the heart. But it can restrain. The heartless. We have the power to act. And we can't act to legislate. Safety even we cannot legislate law. We must act to prevent people who should not have guns from getting them. And that includes congressman Jim I ever legislation to close the loophole. That enabled one man to take nine sold. From this very congregation. We must act to get the weapons of war off our streets. Out of court grocery stores are bars or temples and our churches. And our schools by banning assault weapons once and for all. Have and look this is common sense. We we've we've done it for call parks. We can do it for gun we must require. Federal licensing for guns in America it is a common sense policy and one that we know from the evidenced in the data were actually three blocks. We've got to go for we must require that the Department of Justice homeland security and the FBI. Conduct assessments. Of the domestic terrorist threats that are polls by white supremacists. To take this more seriously to act. On the threat. And to publicly and Trent apparently. Report annually to congress. And the public on these threats. We must require the FBI to dramatically change. In him through. Reporting of hate crimes and work with local law enforcement to establish policies to. To focus on training to focus on how to identify. And investigate. And report these crimes that threaten our security and safe be with chilling regularity. We must change our laws.

