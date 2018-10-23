Transcript for Crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with border patrol agents

Large parts of the board are already have a wall but when you hear that slogan build the Walt this is one place where they're gonna do that expanding. This second layer of bends now it actually runs right next to those eight prototype that were unveiled by president trump earlier this year that pats though is. That that new portion of the Walt Walt look anything like these proto time. There's no plan to build any one of these specific prototypes it was really to get those lessons learned. So that we can design something much better long longer lasting for the country when we had a solid offense right here before. You we literally had fifty to a hundred people sometimes hide behind it and then they would come across all the exact same time Russian agents this gives me significantly more visibility before it gives my agents the ability to see through to beaver prepare to be able to lift and shift and adjust. As you're walking along the wall you see time and time again were people of gotten down what power tools and physically cut through the wall the Border Patrol tells us that with the new wall which is higher in. More reinforced it will be so much more difficult for people actually even make it to this point. So when people here built a wall as a Border Patrol agent when he won them. I want them to know that this makes a huge difference crossings have dropped we're catching nine out of ten people across this area. This wall runs for fourteen miles all the way from the Pacific Ocean up until this point where you can see Tijuana open. In the distance we see a guy and a red shirt Border Patrol believes. That is this doubt and this is the most challenging area right now for the men in women patrolling this area because. There is no wall there is no barrier for people to stop them from crossing into the United States. This is the busiest area right now receive people crossing over there's no wall how do you patrol this. So this is traditional bore virtual techniques and it goes everything from agents out here on foot. On horseback and on ATVs. Literally walking trails and looking for footprints. So you were that the old walls being removed. Intel the new one gets put in that's and is significantly. Increased vulnerability for us. Just a Basque couple minutes we saw three people slid through one of those vulnerable parts. And the wall now there were trying to make it off through this mountainside here when they are caught by Border Patrol you can see there now sitting down orbital just search them making sure they don't. Have any weapons are gonna ask them. Where they're from the don't Ennis. Bubba. May go. State they're from Mexico coming into the United States we see this time and time again especially. What migrants coming up. Central America just like a caravan that is making its way towards the. When a bargain Tijuana where every weekend for just a couple of hours people are able. To walk up to the fence right here and talk to their family members. Right here this grandmothers talking to her grandson you can even see their based on the other side of this fence. They can only do this for a short amount of time but this is the only contact. They have of the people by law. Our port visit to have to talk to your grandmother through the walls and really it. But I mean it's like if it will it be like if you live in jail. You know like that same period of beaver someone. Legal immigration is a major issue but there's a lot of people are trying to do this the right way this is a line that forms every morning here in Tijuana. It is filled with families from Central America and Mexico you can see. Their bags are packed we're seeing mothers were seeing. Kids out here they are hoping that today is the day that they can actually make it into the United States. Currently there's over a thousand clowns seekers waiting in Tijuana to access the per country how many. Know what they should do to try to get into the United States properly very few know what they should do people are ultimately dots break and crossing illegally here without inspection is a dangerous journey you are out the whims of coyotes who work burns. Organized crime drug cartels and when you hear build the walls you'd think one. I think severity of the law. There's that beautiful beach in Tijuana you got kids and families playing in the water just a couple feet away from. The border wall here and you can see that instinct where people actually pushed it and they try to get across into the United States. Hoping that if they do get caught you concede Border Patrol right there in the distance that they can ask for asylum. Carter will Kerr joins us live now in California great to have him after his report and Matt gotten an ABC's. Matt got when he's down in Mexico he's embedded inside that migrant caravan we'll talk to both in just a second want to start with you will. Terrific reporting there one of the things it was fascinating you showed how. The wall is still under construction the president talks about it now he wants the military to go down there. What's the sense you got from folks along the border with the military help right now. Well Deb then it's a good question so you have the fourteen miles of double layered wall. And a running behind me but then we showed you. Op where it stops and it's just open people can walk one. Do whatever they want you to cross into the United States that is eight major challenge for Border Patrol here on the ground it's also a major challenge for the people trying to come across I mean that is some Roth. Rugged terrain but obviously this is not a perfect system so the men and women who were patrolling this border will take any kind of help that they can get and they point to the caravan. If you've seen Matt's story is that sea of people they actually make it. To this border. The border sector chief here in San Diego tells me that would be a humanitarian crisis to have that many people. It's very confusing. On the Tijuana side as to how they would properly. Apply for asylum so if they try to come through. Through other means illegally that would be that would inundate some of the Border Patrol agents here on the ground when they're trying to stop. On drugs mug smugglers and other criminals down.

