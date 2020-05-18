Transcript for Cuomo encourages NY sports teams to reopen without fans

Number of hospitalizations are down so that's good news knock down a lot but down I'll take it. Net changes down. And it's changing into based as is their own. The number of new cases per day is gone by weren't. Not great but I'll take that spoon in the right direction. So that is good news. The number that breaks my heart every day the number of deaths. It is still painfully high 106. But it is down. And in this world where we're looking for good news on a daily basis that is good news. Although in our thoughts and prayers of those 106 programs today. End if you look at where we are. We have done a phenomenal job in. Reducing the spied for reducing what could've been cataclysmic. Would see that incline. On that occur. No one could tell you when we were in the midst of that incline. Where would stop or if it would stop. There was no global expert who's that if you do this if you close this enclose this enclosed this. Then we can tell you with certainty. It can it will stop the spread of fires numbers at. Or they could say was. Doing your best try to close everything down and and hope for the best. And New Yorkers responded we at the highest number of cases. In the country New Yorkers responded. With great unity and great discipline and that's why that her. Turn we hit the apex or on the way down you'll also see how slow the way down news. That's why all the experts always say be careful of this fight because it's a long time coming down from the spy. Want to avoid this fight because. UK it reverse it in a matter of days it takes a long time to get those numbers back down. So protecting our nursing homes and seniors has been top priority. Last week we put in place a requirement to test all staff that are nursing home price per week. Why when number one it keeps the staff say number two. If you see an increase in the positive. Among staff people. If an alert that you probably have a real problem in that nursing home. Because. Chances are the staff for getting it from the nursing home or giving it to people in the nursing homes or if you watch what happens with this that. It's a canary in the coal mine for. What's happening in the nursing. And third it clearly keeps. The residents of the nursing homes say now. The two help nursing homes do this we've. Worked with all the private labs identified. A number of tests. That we can and just for the purpose of testing people in nursing homes that's about 35000. Per day. We're sending 320000. Test kit. To the nursing homes. That today to help them do this. On reopening overall. Were opening. Regions that have hit the data points that the metrics. Western New York. Is one metric that they have to hit which is the number of tracers they need for murdering 21 tracers. They've identified Favre 125. Great piece of work that they did over the weekend. Want to thank the mayor more thing return executive all the regional officials. Who frowned people disservice tracers they gonna be trained tomorrow. And that means all the metrics will be hit and Western New York will open tomorrow. So that's exciting. And it's been a long painful period. But. We start to reopen tomorrow. I also have been encouraging major sports teams to plan reopening. Without friends. But the games could be televised New York State will help those major sports franchises. To do just that. Hockey basketball baseball football whoever can reopen where are you ready willing and able partner. Personal disclosure when it marks a Buffalo Bills bought. Times ago. Objective and acting as governor is no personal agenda here yes I do want to watch the bills. But it that is not subverting. My role as governor think this is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest. The State of New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.