Winter storm disrupts water service in Richmond, Virginia

A water boil advisory remains in effect in Richmond, Virginia, after a winter storm-related power outage impacted operations at a water treatment plant, officials said.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live