Donald Trump Jr. visits Greenland as his father continues to talk about buying it

Danish officials have continued to emphasize that Greenland is not for sale.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live