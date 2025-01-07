2 found dead in JetBlue landing gear compartment after flight, airline says

The bodies were discovered Monday evening during a "routine post-flight maintenance inspection" at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline said. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.

January 7, 2025

