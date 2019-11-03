Transcript for This day in history: April 4, 1984

It has been a long dry spell and Soviet American relations and tonight President Reagan is going to tell the nation he hopes the Soviet Union in the United States. Cannot reach agreement on banning chemical weapons. We're told the president will also say that once again a buildup is needed before there can be a bill down. As ABC's Sam Donaldson reports that is a familiar White House theme. The president will open a televised news conference tonight by announcing he's sending vice President Bush to Geneva. To offer the Soviet Union and others a treaty banning the use of chemical and toxin weapons worldwide. Bush will deliver the proposed draft to the Geneva forty nation disarmament conference in about two weeks. But at the same time mr. Reagan will say the United States needs a chemical arsenal of its own until the Soviets agree on such a ban. And particularly as an incentive to get the Soviets to negotiate seriously and such a ban. The United States is not now manufacture and a chemical weapons thanks to former president Nixon's unilateral renunciation of them. And so far the congress has resisted president Reagan's request for the resumption of their manufacture. But mr. Reagan clearly hopes to change the minds tonight by advancing once again his favorite disarmament theory which is that one must build up in order to build out. Sam Donaldson ABC news the White House.

