Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 23, 1973

One of the most serious constitutional confrontations and our nation's history appears to have come to an end. Richard Nixon faced by the most intensive legal and congressional pressure. And any American chief executive in this century. Capitulated today and agreed to surrender the Watergate tapes to Gadzuric ABC's David commission reports. Charles Allen right the president. The court house. There was no reason to believe mr. Formally gold poured White House when it. When god comes to record took the bench there was every reason to believe he would reject that idea. Pausing only for a simple water to soothe his hoarse throat order glanced challenging Malia right he we read the two original court rulings. Eleven aides of former special prosecutor Archibald Cox act together ready to carry on the fight for the tapes ready to resign and massive necessary. Then cuts Erica. Our counsel for the president ready to file a response to the order. Right I am authorized to state that the president will comply with the order of this court in full it will be done as expeditiously as possible. There were gasps from the back of the courtroom several reporters jumped four telephones. Goods or does it simply mr. right the court is very happy. The young prosecutors who are expected to be forced to quit this afternoon left. There wasn't much they could say that they thought Cox's firm stand had brought it about. Right the constitutional crisis that wouldn't go away and brought it about. The president on Friday. They would he thought parent general Richards vote what I thought. Was a very reasonable proposal to. Accommodate the spirit of the courts daughter with the least intrusion a presidential confidentiality. And bring a constitutional crisis to an end. It was obvious that constitutional crisis was not over. But even if as I hope he wouldn't judge director had accepted. They presentation that we plan to make it a satisfactory compliance. There would have been those who would have said that the president is applying the law. This president does not by the law. Afterwards in his chambers Gadzuric who said he'd been as surprised as anyone else in his courtroom. Black robe replaced by a sport coat and sipping a Coke. The judge said I'm not going to gloat over this thing I'm just as happy and relieved as any American citizen that Alves is now over. Been a man who could not be fired or forced to resign corrected himself. Coldest part of it is over anyways. David your measure NBC news that district court in Washington.

