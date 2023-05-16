DC Mayor Bowser pushes for stiffer penalties for gun crime

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new legislation Monday that would give more power to judges to hold defendants awaiting trial for gun-related offenses.

May 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live