Democratic Michigan congresswoman joins calls for Biden to 'step aside' as nominee

Rep. Hillary Scholten is now the 10th House Democrat calling for Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live