Democratic, Republican experts weigh in on candidates' top issues

Democratic strategist Laura Fink and President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles Alfonso Aguilar analyze the presidential candidates' stance on policies ahead of the DNC.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live