Transcript for Democrats introduce police misconduct reform bill

The justice and policing act establishes a bold transformative vision a policing in America. Never again should the world be subjected to witnessing what we saw on the streets in Minneapolis. The slow murder of an individual by a uniformed police officer. The world is witnessing the birth of a new movement in our country. This movement has now spread to many nations around the world. With thousands marching to register their horror at hearing the cry I can't breed. People marching to demand not just changed a transformer to change that against police brutality. That is racial profiling. And ends the practice of denying Americans the right to have the ability to suing may have been injured. By an officer that the nice local jurisdictions the power to fire. Our prosecute offending officers. We cannot settle for anything less. Bench transformative. Structural change which is why the justice in policing act will. Remove barriers to push prosecuting police misconduct in covering damages by addressing the quality immunity doctrine. It will end. Two will demilitarize. Policed by limiting the transfer of military weaponry to state and local police. Department. It will combat pleased with brutality. By requiring body and dashboard cameras spending choke holds no knock warrants in drug cases in and recent racial profiling. What stopped and will finally make lynching simpler net eight federal hate crime. My colleagues will explain the justice and policing act proposes crucial reforms. To combat racial violence and excessive force by law enforcement. And strong accountability measures increased aid and transparency. And important modifications. Two police training and practices. This has never been done before. The federal level in the senate Democrats are gonna fight like hell to make this a reality. Americans who took to the streets this week it demanded change. With this legislation. Democrats are heating their calls. Now we must collectively. All Americans raise our voices in call on leader McConnell. To put this reform bill. On the floor of the senate before July. To be debated and voted on.

