Democrats playing catch-up as Republicans surge in polls ahead of election day

Plus, John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are gearing up for Pennsylvania’s first and only Senate debate as some Democrats distance themselves from President Joe Biden.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live