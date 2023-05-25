DeSantis joins growing field of Republicans taking on Trump for nomination

FiveThirtyEight's Galen Druke crunches the numbers as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is thought to be the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

May 25, 2023

