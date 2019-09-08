Transcript for DHS secretary on ICE raids, immigrant holding centers: Full interview

So want to start when a topical news today story. The ice raids. In Mississippi. Can you explain to me the logic behind that. Sure so immigration enforcement has to be a balanced effort right. Part moments here is pursuing this with partnerships in Central America. Working with Mexico on attacking him as foreign organizations securing the border there has been incher force in component. Businesses that hire people that are here unlawfully are are taking advantage of them. And in anticompetitive way competing with other American businesses we have to address that we have to address the employment magnet. As well as the humans farmers are exploiting these people do you know how many children were separated from their families. So ice does a case by case assessment would everyone they arrest in order released about 40% of the people they arrested yesterday. And those parents that had dependent care issues for prioritized for release are placed back where they are apprehensive they can connect to their children. So we wanna stereo quick video. You don't mind just present player or quick. Like. Picture that I get your name. Would you say. Obviously interactive enforcement law can be devastating for families and so what I would say is that ice is gonna go through case by case process. If she needs that parent offer for cares and I there's they're probably already released. Nobody is really challenging situation we've got. Very vulnerable laws and invite pounds in kids some existing restaurant right now. Other their kids are put at risk from the beginning of the cycle through their arrival in. And again. If we have a balanced enforcement approach from Central America all the way out. That's an answer. We can help enforce a rule of law. And help prevent kids from being put in these dangerous situations in the first place you know what happens to kids when the parents are taken us. So obviously depends on the individual situation has already noted from the arrest yesterday about 40% of artisan released. That neither are you and encounters it didn't have a criminal record or work mandatory detention requirement under federal law. And of course is the have a dependent care issue that's prioritized differently. From the perspective of the Department of Homeland Security when you're looking at a bigger threat this point. Would you say the immigration issues we Santa border or domestic terrorism that's. So both. Of them have to be top priorities for organization rated. But the for the we're seeing at the border 800000 people crossing our border this year. 90% unlawfully. That that's a massive impact right we have to be responsive not only with our war security agency US Customs and Border Protection with a whole government effort. And the additional resources that we finally received from congress to help mitigate this crisis at the border. But the same time were multi mission organization were 250000 strong we have many components that are focused on the domestic terrorism threat. My First Act as it as acting secretary is creating new office called the targeted violence and terrorist prevention office. We're an explicit mandate to expand our focus on domestic terrorism they've done that. We more than doubled our intelligence products on domestic terrorism and eighteen Enron paced increases again here this year. We've reached 40000 people with trains on active shooter trains through our cyber security and infrastructure security agency. And the US Secret Service just release that are torn between nineteen mass attacks in public spaces report. Which goes out to Steve locals mental health providers the school resource officers to try to ensure that they know what those indicators are there might. Might show that Summers on a path to do something violent. You said recently that you like you more staff and money title but there are at our talks were appropriators weeks ago an out of cycle budget request after a testified in May. On the domestic terrorism specifically white supremacist extremism was a growing concern that we needed to address. Nationally or globally. Poll absolutely rebels we do see connections between. White supremacists extremist ideologues with. Groups in Europe and elsewhere and we've actually address some of those cases and in their cross border movements with DHS authorities. I sort of got a look at it from from the broader perspective. And I know you guys are trying to be as proactive as possible when he comes to an active shooter who's a lone wolf that they don't have an online footprint. That's somebody that you guys can stop. Well that's the thing I believe consumer services studied this for years the best in the world they're national threat assessments that are focuses on these kind of attacks. They've identified that in the vast majority of cases through a whole community effort they could be prevented. Almost all of these and it won't individuals 95 plus percent have displayed some sort of concern that a fair remember. School professionals on a coworker saw. We need those people to report that and we need to give law enforcement and mental health professionals the tools to see those challenges and how have them addressed appropriately. One must question on this before rickets and what we saw today. And it mixing the two subjects Regis spoke about was there any on holding off on the tax rates right now in the wake of the L pass or shoot. So very different set of efforts straight I mean. These significant criminal investigation ongoing for years it involved deployment of hundreds of of ice agents. That was RD in place long before this incident in El Paso so. Six apart differences. I had along those lines I had. A man who lost his father and El Paso tell me that as a Hispanic he felt that they are being hunted. The problem. What would your message speeded Hispanics across the United States today. So I just talked about this that the press powers I started my pressed congress talking about how DHS families for thousands strong. Our embedded in part of that El Paso community the majority of them respect the shooter wanted to kill inspect. That was an attack on ths on CPR. Fairways as well as that community and what we read if we protect them every day alongside those for violence. So we need to be very clear about this very clear from moral perspective very clear from a priority in operational perspective this is hate. This is domestic terrorism and we need to do everything we can as the Department of Homeland Security to improve our posture to address it. On call and I'll always see you. And I know you have a personal connections to that area and I acted since. The emotion here from him. I spent a lot of time in El Paso where are our men and women got to town commission ball that the ports of entry one of the busiest commercial crossings on the border thousands of vehicles and pedestrians every day. And then a challenging sectors that stretches all the way from New Mexico Arizona border down into into Texas. On and it's it's a great group of people it's got a tremendous passion for their mission. They got a tremendous passion for the community I've seen that community come together when we've had law enforcement funerals unfortunately three more shall agents in the past three years. Die in the line of duty have been able to be with them and their families. After those incidents and that's a tremendous part of our team we actually at a port director in the Wal-Mart. During this assault she survived unharmed helped save another individual who's in the store. Now turn out to order for neighbors I mean that's the way the communities and it together. Let's talk about why we're here we just took the tour of the soft sided. Shelters very impressive resolve it through the showers people sleeping families. Some kids smiling. I did a bit different from some of the images we've seen record in recent months talk to me I note that some of the numbers have dropped here for crossings talked to me about how shelter like that is helping. And you combat. The immigration issue here. So Morton warmer biggest concerns and we've talked about it is that families vulnerable for it was in children coming in very young children crossing. This year we had a huge peak in April may and early June of crossings from 44000 people crossed and made as the highest number in thirteen years. That resulted in overcrowding or social facilities these are police stations there there are only made for very temporary processing primarily for single adults. Often with a criminal background so to have things in kids in that environment was very difficult for us. That's where we build these temporary facilities to provide a much better. Area where we can provide care and better conditions welfare was and children are or in that brief period where their process at the border for the transfer to your crisis. Or health and human services and you had similar facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and in El Paso sector right. But we've we've added 5000. Spaces for the news temporary facilities since we got the supplemental funding on June 27 from congress. These are and Yuma Arizona right here in El Paso, Texas and south Texas and Donna Texas. That's providing a much better situation for families and kids that are crossing our agents have support from contract professionals from volunteers from Coast Guard from public health service. How we're providing medical care at a level that's commensurate with the flow and the types of risk worsening in these young kids cross. And you've seen the drop here and I in fact very recently I think the number of people from inside this shelter went from 450 to about 126. Explain to me why. It is slowing down here right and how you can use those factors reform. You move was one of the most impacted sectors on the entire US border. They were seen in new smuggling technique of commercial bus lines going right from Guatemala border in five to seven days raiders south of Yuma. And so one case had a group of 376. Pham is from Guatemala cross together. That became very difficult fundamental most 500 people a day crossings. That's on downs under a hundred a day because Mexico the Government of Mexico their law enforcement they're new National Guard. Which president Lopez Obrador has directed to help address the migration flows has stepped up. There they're targeting the human smugglers they're stopping them on these transportation routes and that's really a big difference in the flow here in Yuma Arizona. You get on record calling. This year search. Humanitarian crisis this last month your own inspector general released a report that showed. Images of migrants packed into shelters and access some reported to have been standing. For days. Report called one facility a ticking time bomb would you say that bomb has been diffused at this. Point because it's a good question I mean first of all. Nobody has talked about the challenges of overcrowding in our facilities more than I haven't and the leadership of ths. We've been asking for for the first time I call this humanitarian crisis was over a year ago last July. We've been asking for support from congress and in December and January. Multiple times testifying I think it was the funny in the changes in law that would address this crisis. The emergence of a little as a big piece of that. That's allowed us to provide a much better facility situation we don't have those that overcrowding when just open single adult tempered facilities for the first time in the US border last week. And and on taxes. That that allows us to prevent that kind of overcrowding that we were very worried about that we were transparent about and asking congress for help when that the IG wrote about it in the report. There was specific spot facilities from that report. What does it look like today do it much better was down and in south Texas several times over the last four weeks. Showing members of congress took a group of sixteen democratic senators. To show them the exact facilities that reported on in the IG report. And we were under capacity now we were well overcapacity during that time the IG report. And on the day the IG was visiting those facilities I testified on the hill that our facilities are overcrowded I talked about and on. On national media that no American should be comfortable with the conditions that we have our facilities that's a bathroom or for assistance. Now that we've received that we've been able to create a much better situation of the war can you guarantee that all migrants and detention centers are humane conditions right now. So that is a daily focus of everybody in our entire chain of command from the secretary level down. To that people overseeing the stations the supervisors and agents themselves. We've got a whole government effort 700 volunteers deployed we've had CP officers taken off their duty at ports of entry processing lawful trade. Helping our works allegiance in these facilities we have very strong policies. We've got that the funding for the view. Supplies the food and medical care we need to do the absolute best we can provide a good situation and so I can guarantee you that it's our top focus and priority. At the Department of Homeland Security. And that we're doing a very good job with. How is Mexico helped play to use numbers dropping hear you. Yes so that their efforts standard up interdict. Bosses on the transportation routes have been instrumental and again they've started enforcing there were security at their border with Guatemala between choppers and Guatemala. You know over a thousand miles away that that's just the start of the process and if they're stopping people from crossing there. That that helps alleviate the pressure but it's really insuring that we don't have large bust. Transportation routes directly to the US border in the sector that's also helped I don't paso and Juarez she while areas wall so that you mas. And asked about El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley are the numbers looking there right now. Yes a little bit different smuggling cycles and used it in these areas. That express route of those buses have been largely interdicted so both El Paso and you have seen a dramatic reduction in their crossings. In Rio Grande Valley which is in our business sector for five years now we see a more durable smuggling cycle. Really heavily controlled by trans national from organizations. They're taking migrants from stash house to stash house controlling their movements. Very very aggressively. In them being victimized and in very dangerous situations in that process we still see those numbers are pretty high he's got a horrible numbers holding. The numbers are novel and they're down but we'd like to see them reduced more and we've asked. We we talk about this with our partisan government so every single day. The trends were seen we share intelligence on smaller organizations how they're moving. I'm miners through Mexico and it bass and the focus specifically on homily at the state level with governor commissioner Cochran telling us. As well as at the national level in Mexico City with or National Guard efforts. On a scale of one to 1010 being the worst what bubble crisis. Right now our. So I've described this as a continuing. Beyond crisis levels both or security and humanitarian crisis we still have too many works so it is involved. And processing transportation care hospital watch for vulnerable fair was in case not on the lines securing the border against drug smugglers criminals and gang members were still crossing. In significant numbers. We we've 5000 people in custody the border in any other year would be an incredible number. At a crisis level. The fact that that's down from 20000 that was and in late may and early June. Is good news but it does not mean were out of the woods does not mean that were. Saying that we successfully address this crisis we need more from Mexico we need to do this in Central America. We still need our congress to act we've given them very specific targeted fixes to our immigration laws that would make a huge impact. And they have not taken those up yet is that one. It's our scales want to attend and hear what we're we're still in the 89 range you wouldn't know what it is is comfortable with our current situation even though. Obviously the conditions at the border for for migrants are isn't much better today. It's a long held belief that the cartels know how to export weakness is and you talked to me the especially this year when you have this urge. Exactly how the cartels and the coyotes try to take advantage of Scituate. So several ways sir I've been in Guatemala three times as acting secretary. To the region six times in the last year. And when I sit down and talked to two farmers from winners and that's the westernmost province of Guatemala they'll tell me straight out everybody knows our community. That a child is a passport for migration to the US. That farmers own daughter had left this year on her and brought her child to gain access to the US the smugglers are advertising this on FaceBook they're advertising and radio. And Central America saying if you bring a child of the US you'll be allowed to this day. They're also using things light. The US political calendar they'll say the presence gonna change these laws are there's there's an election coming up that the doors going to be closed now you have to come now. They'll use anything they can to try to get customers. And they're exploiting they're they're charging five to 7000 dollars for persons with three billion dollar plus industry for these. Criminals. They're having them sell their properties in and sign over their title and monologue I mean it's an incredible cycle. That the that the smaller start at the very beginning at the retail level advertising almost like travel agencies to these folks and then exploiting them all the way through. It's my understanding that some children are being used timing type again. To bring other people in the country is that it is the same children. That's one of the most egregious aspect of this crisis and the vulnerabilities and laws where receives martyrs exploit the fact that families are treated differently in the US border. So re here humors on about eight months ago they identified a smuggling ring that was bringing children in. With different adults transporting them all the way to Charleston, South Carolina we have an open investigation on this issue. In one case we head he children that were used by 36 separate adults to try to gain access to nine states. And that the work toward here in Yuma work with partners in Homeland Security investigations has exposed that. And that's that's the channel overlooking nationally if reaching a new cases of right now and that's called recycled children absolutely. You guys are going this is seen child being used multiple times across the board. All and that's relatively went in the last years news first there and think about the rigors of that journey it's a 108 degrees out here. Imagine that child being brought him in a weeks long cycle may Munich commercial bus for several days maybe in a stash house was smugglers. You know getting here. Transiting through city in the US the mean put on a plane sent back to Central America to do it again. That is it that is. Horrific situation and we need to address. And and to stop this flow how does the political rhetoric and acted now pictured here more. So we're focused on solving problems at the pro Homeland Security were operators. We do this for perfected a profession we're trying to irritable secure that border and to protect the people being exploited by this process. And so I spent a lot of time trying to explain what we do and why 22 worker members of congress in a bipartisan fashion. Starting with a shared set of facts to try to come up with solutions to this crisis we're happy to get the emergence of a little funny we advocated for that for months. But we also need change their laws that are had not been forthcoming in this political arm. On the nationals some politicians have called for decriminalize. Crossing us what your message peete. I think that would be counterproductive I think it would draw additional flow and put more kids and Graham is at risk. And it doesn't make any sense given the fact that those crossings are not victimless crimes. The putting kids at risk. They're paying smugglers for putting our agents at risk we make 4000 rescuers who for years. No long for things in the world applies more lifesaving capabilities. And Steve UP indeed fertilizing that would just heightened the crisis. President trump has said that immigrants are invading. The United States it's a sentiment that we heard of the El Paso shooters manifest it was well would you say that it's accurate that immigrants aren't made. The country and that's that's not a term that that we would use it its GDP we have seen a float that that is beyond anything in the last decade. And it's comprised of people cover for further away with different demographics and has been extraordinarily challenging.

