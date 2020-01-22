Diane Patrick sought advice from Michelle Obama

The wife of 2020 Democratic candidate Deval Patrick, said she sought advice from a friend before her husband jumped into the fray -- and that friend was Michelle Obama.
1:55 | 01/22/20

