DNC Day 2: 'A Bold Vision for America’s Future'

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky and Republican strategist David Polyansky join ABC News Live to discuss what we might expect from tonight’s bipartisan lineup.

August 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live