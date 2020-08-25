Transcript for Dr. Ghali gives his speak at 2020 RNC

I am doctor Judy golly. In oral and Maxwell facial surgeon and chancellor of a large academic medical and research center in Louisiana. I feel uniquely positioned to share how president trumps decisive leadership. Led to a rapid and efficient response to the corona virus pandemic. I know this says a health professional. And as someone who has recovered from Covert himself. The Covert nineteen pandemic exploded into our great nation. With an intensity unparalleled in history. But our medical investigation and drug development systems were not designed for a pandemic. The devastating effects of the corona virus demanded immediate changes. At the regulatory level. A prompt a response. Led by president trump cleared away the red tape that usually makes drug approvals a long and drawn out process. By harnessing the resources the federal government. In the private sector president trumps operation warp speed. Is accelerating the testing supplied development and distribution. Of therapeutics. Diagnostics. In very shortly effective vaccines to counter coded nineteen. Let me give you three clear examples. Of how president trumps leadership removed regulatory barriers so coded patient. Could have faster access to effective therapies in diagnostics. First on February 26. Two phase three clinical trials studying rim does and here were initiated. Just two months later the FDA approved rimmed is severe for emergency use to treat cove in nineteen. Normally this is that three to five year process. The amazing speed with which this happened in a safe but he's efficient manner is on her. Second the FDA granted expanded access. To cope it nineteen convalescent plasma. Within 24 hours of this approval. We were administering convalescent plasma in room do as severe to a critically ill patient. A former army ranger. And physician. Having not been for the rapid deployment of these medicines this patient who has my colleague and friend would have surely died. In third at the end of July I developed a fever and cough. Our reached out to our testing team and received one of the Abbott rapid tests. Yet another tool quickly approved by this administration. Within fifteen minutes mock test came back positive. And within four hours I was receiving my reduce severe doses followed by an infusion of convalescent plasma. As a physician. I've seen firsthand how these breakthroughs have saved countless lives. As a patient. I benefited from the expedited therapies made possible by the swift action of this administration. President trump truly move mountains to save lives and he deserves credit. Thank you president trump for providing timely access. To critical diagnostics and therapeutics during this pandemic. Thank you Mr. President for your strong leadership in these challenging times.

