‘Dreamers’ still in limbo

ABC News’ Maria Elena Salinas reports on DACA recipients, whose immigration status remains unresolved as the future of the program remains in the balance nearly a decade after it was terminated.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live