Now Playing: Republican Congressman indicted

Now Playing: Up-and-coming GOP star indicted on corruption charges

Now Playing: Republican congressman indicted, allegedly spent campaign money on lavish trips

Now Playing: Duncan Hunter arrives at court amid protests

Now Playing: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler sends Trump cease-and-desist letter over songs at rallies

Now Playing: Trump warns of stock market crash if he's impeached: 'Everybody would be very poor'

Now Playing: President Trump says longtime lawyer Michael Cohen is making up stories

Now Playing: Trump slams Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Now Playing: Trump uses Mollie Tibbetts' death to call for stricter immigration laws

Now Playing: President Trump defends himself against Cohen's allegations

Now Playing: Betsy DeVos reportedly exploring use of federal funds to buy guns for teachers

Now Playing: Trump denies campaign finance violations

Now Playing: Senators comment on Cohen's credibility following guilty plea

Now Playing: Senate and House leaders reject talk of impeachment

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump reacts to guilty associates

Now Playing: Trump 'did nothing wrong,' White House says

Now Playing: The White House agenda

Now Playing: President Trump reacts to Cohen and Manafort news on Twitter