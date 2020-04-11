-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Election Day 2020
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden speaks to voters in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Georgia secretary of state gives an update on the 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania officials give update on 2020 election
-
Now Playing: ABC News embeds share diaries from their time on the campaign trail
-
Now Playing: What could happen if the election is challenged in court
-
Now Playing: How President Donald Trump won Florida in 2020 election
-
Now Playing: The states each candidate needs to win the presidency
-
Now Playing: Update on Wisconsin’s vote count
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Michigan after election night
-
Now Playing: What to watch as Biden, Trump race continues
-
Now Playing: Biden holds lead in Arizona over Trump
-
Now Playing: How Trump, Biden could still win White House
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for vote counting to end in battleground states he leads
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at White House as race remains undecided
-
Now Playing: President Trump's election night remarks
-
Now Playing: Minnesota projected to be won by Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joni Ernst maintains Iowa seat
-
Now Playing: Trump projected to win 4 of Nebraska's 5 electoral votes