Transcript for Election Day timeline: 11.03.20

I think we'll have a great night. But it's politics it's elections you never know. Like me. And her friend Brad and government outlets and say yeah. Okay. And yeah. Good and Good Morning America we hope you are doing well on this decisive days for the future of our democracy. The final day of voting the most consequential election of our lives is one thing we know you are already making sure that your voice counts a hundred. Million Americans have already cast their ballots millions more. We'll head to the polls today. But the big question is widely we have a winner tonight well it ought to do with the way some of the stuff is processed. In Georgia North Carolina up. Warner and Arizona they've sorted processing boats are ready even before. Our election date being in Georgia fifteen days prior it also started earlier North Carolina by processing we essentially means get -- ballots ready to be counted so early in the night we think we will have information for Georgia North Carolina Florida Arizona and Michigan Wisconsin Pennsylvania where the election may be decided that's a different story George we may not get results until tomorrow. I think I'm an ounce on sports hall packed our pay out about it I'll let that would restore basic needs your honor. White House. Okay. Okay. Okay. The in the lines are. Amazing the lines have been amazing. And I think we're gonna have a great night we'll have a great night. And we're gonna have much more important than ever great for years but this group has been with me a lot of a very young but they've been with the many of them for a long time a long time. And I just when I really came here to thank you all. And then I'm gonna say and get immediately back to work. My I don't that's out there that night. Her in Atlantic. Plus I like looking at and I'm accident. I I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.