Elise Stefanik speaks at 2020 RNC

More
Stefanik is the representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
3:58 | 08/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elise Stefanik speaks at 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"Stefanik is the representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72638170","title":"Elise Stefanik speaks at 2020 RNC","url":"/Politics/video/elise-stefanik-speaks-2020-rnc-72638170"}