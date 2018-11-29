Transcript for Elizabeth Warren outlines her foreign policy vision, says Trump 'embraces' dictators

Around the world democracy. Is under assault. Authoritarian governments are gaining power. Right wing demagogues are gaining strength. Movements toward open nests and pluralism have stalled. And actually begun to reverse and her home. Many American politicians seem to accept. Even to embrace. Politics of division and present our country is in a moment of crisis in decades in the making. And democracy itself. Is under threat president prompts actions in instincts. I lined with those of authoritarian. Regimes around the world. He embraces dictators up all stripes he comes he's up. The white nationalist he undermines the free press and incites violence against journalists. He attacks the independence as our judiciary. Wraps himself in the flag and co ops the military for partisan purposes. But he can't be bothered to visit our troops in harm's way. And he is aided and abetted every step of the way. I Republican politicians in Washington. Who are pleased. With judicial appointments in his tax cuts for the wealthy to stand up for fundamental. American values.

