Transcript for EXCLUSIVE: Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms women’s claims

Me ask you about Governor Cuomo of New York I know you say you want the investigation. To continue if the investigation firms the claims of the women should he resign. Yes I think you probably going to be a prosecutor to. But you can be. How about right now you said you want the investigation continue. He sought. Chuck Schumer senator Schumer senator Gillibrand. Jordan congressional delegation don't think he can be an effective governor right now and he's very well give me that's a judgment for them to make about the spirited you reflect. Here's my position and spend my positions as the roof of Oscars were. A woman should be presumed to telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward. Number one but there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. That's it's going on. And been very clear things I say her to claims he's gone so I think captives and by the way may very well be. There could be a criminal prosecution is attached to a I just don't know but let the investigate and I my I'd I don't know what it spiked I started the presumption. It takes a lot of courage woman to come forward some are not and you. Takes a lot of courage cup for some presumption that as it should be taken seriously. And should be investigated and that's what's underwent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.