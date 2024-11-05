Exit polls 2024: Fears for American democracy, economic discontent drive voters

Broad economic discontent and sharp divisions about the nation’s future mark voter attitudes nationally in ABC News' preliminary exit poll results.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live