Transcript for Fauci, Walensky on delta variant, booster shots

Over the last week we have averaged 239. Deaths per day an increase of nearly 48%. Over the prior week. Areas with limited vaccine coverage are allowing for the emergence and rapid spread the highly transmissible delta variant. CDC has released estimates of variants across the country. And predicted the doctor variant now represented 83%. Of sequence two cases. This is a dramatic increase from from upped from 50% the week after life there. In some parts of the country the percentage is even higher particularly in areas of low vaccination rings. I'm encouraged to see public health experts and vaccine developers are now considering the possible need for boosters you mentioned this at a bit in your opening remarks. And I want to ask you how do you assess the duration of vaccine efficacy and the impact of variance. Come on that efficacy. There are correlates of immunity which have been established in other words you have a level of measurable laboratory. For example neutralizing any body which is the easiest to measure their also. Areas of of immunity. That a more difficult to measure like T cell responses but the one that seems to be. Very well car related is the antibody levels we know from studies from the clinical trials as well as from animal studies that there's a baseline level. Below which you go Europe much more vulnerable. To getting a break through infection so the first is laboratory data. The second is watching and following coal courts of people. To see if you have an increase in breakthrough infections. We know according to the clinical trial take for an example. The MR in me they and 93 to 94%. Effective in preventing clinically recognizable disease. If you see a fall below that into the eighties or even. Unfortunately. Hope it never happens into the seventies. Then you know you've reached the point with the durability needs a boost. Both studies are ongoing right now people who. Have double vaccinations are still susceptible to the delta very and for serious disease and death. And and and they're showing that if they get a booster that that. Dramatically is reduced what why should we not allow people who who are elderly or have other compromise conditions to be able to get that booster. Certainly we're looking all that Rick remember this Tom vaccine right hand and vaccines that are are under emergencies to authorization soon require an additional. Authorization. For a booster or how long a second it take now that that's that's a question we have people who want to get that booster and I'm hearing that. From people who are at risk and concerned they want to take that booster they're willing to take the additional risk of something that's not been. As they've Alley Arnie had two shots of that they're saying give me the third. Because you know I got this over a year ago I got the vaccination over a year ago I wanna get their protection why can't day and if they. And I understand. You won't let them yet but. When will you let them well. And that fines or at least has announced it's going to submit to their EU mayor re acts data that Pfizer data and to send her purse early queens either in the Izturis is really other data that they have available. Since two pretension make case for booster said the FD will be looking back. I'm sure you will I'd don't like the time frame frankly given the fact that this is being done elsewhere.

