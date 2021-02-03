Transcript for FBI director testifies for 1st time since Capitol riot

The me start with a quick update on the investigation into the January 6 attack here at the capitol. I was appalled. Like you at the violence and destruction. That we saw that there was appalled that you. Our country's elected leaders were victimized right here in these variables that attack. That siege was criminal behavior plain and simple its behavior that we the FBI views domestic terrorist. It's got no place in our democracy. And tolerating it would make a mockery of our nation's rule of law. The rule off course is our country's bedrock in its our guiding principle at the FBI. That's why the FBI has been working day and night across the country. To track down those responsible for the events of January 6 and hold them accountable. We're chasing down leads were reviewing evidence. Combing through digital media to identify investigate and arrest. Anyone who broke the law that day. And our greatest partner. In this investigation. Has been the American people themselves your constituents. Citizens from around the country have sent us more than 270000. Digital media tips some have even taken the painful step. Of turning in their friends or their family members. But with their help. We've identified hundreds of suspects and opened hundreds of investigations in all but one. Of our 56 field offices. And of those identified we've arrested already more than 270. Individuals to date. Over 300 when you include the ones of our partners. With more subjects being identified and charged just about every single day. The FBI is committed. To seeing this through no matter how many people it takes or how long. Or the resources we need to get it done because as citizens in the sense were all victims. Of the January 6 the salt and the American people deserve nothing less. Unfortunately. As you noted mr. chairman January 6 was not an isolated. The problem of domestic terrorism has amendment passed a sizing cross country for a long time now and it's not going away any time soon. At the FBI we've been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now. I've been sounding the alarm but domestic terrorism since I think just about my first month on the job when I first heard appearing upon the hill. I've spoken about it maybe a dozen different congressional hearings. So whenever we've had the chance we've tried to emphasize that this is a top concern and remain so for the FBI. In fact. In fact we viewed as such a critical threat that back in June of two when he nineteen. Under my leadership we elevated. Racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists. To our highest threat for hours. On the same level with ices and all wrong streams. Where remains this today. I'm sure we're gonna cover a lot of ground today but let me make one thing clear the FBI will not tolerate agitators and extremists. Who planned or commit violence. Period. An act goes for a violent extremists of any strike. As I've said many times we do not investigate ideology. But we focus on acts of violence and violations of federal law and when we see those when we see those we will bring to bear the full weight. Of our resources our experience. And our partnerships. And when domestic bond extremists. Use explosive devices. When they attack government facilities and businesses when they assault. Law enforcement officers. When they use violence to interfere with the lawful operation of our government. They should expect the FBI to come knocking on their door no matter where they tried Ron. Now of course these are not the only issues the FBI's focus on their day and as I hope we'll discuss more details. This morning we confront a wide variety. Of threats and countless other forms. Like the solar winds intrusions which were working to investigate and counter with our intelligence. Law enforcement and private sector partners both here. And abroad. Not to mention a huge range of other cyber threats nation states criminals and toxic combinations of the two. Like the vast. Unrelenting counterintelligence threat from China. And of course the alarming threat of violence tort law enforcement officers a threat that's especially close to home here in the capital. The attack on January 6 not only resulted in the injuries of over 100 law enforcement officers but also the tragic death. But US capitol police officer Brian sick nick in the quantity. The threat of violence to law enforcement is also deeply personal. For us at the FBI. Just one month ago today. To our special agents Laura Schwartz and partner and Dan Nelson were tragically killed in line of duty. And for more worries and shot or wounded all while serving a search warrant and I can tell you. That there is nothing. Nothing more devastating more or more heartbreaking. Than the loss of our own. The loss of two special agents who not only bravely did what I consider one of the hardest jobs in the FBI investigating crimes against children. But who were also each parents of young children themselves of their own. A wife a husband and church members of their communities. And I know a number of members of congress including a number on this committee. Reached out and offer their condolences. An offensive support I watch enough how much that means to the FBI. How much meets to me personally. Special agents Laura Schwartz and partner and Dan now often sacrificed their lives that they like far too many. Of our law enforcement president also killed in the longitude. Their ultimate sacrifice was not in pain it was to protect the American peoples to protect. Each of us. And it's why no matter what comes our way our work to safeguard the rule of law. To protect the American people and to uphold the constitution. Goes on. And we'll never stop.

