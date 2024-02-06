Federal appeals court rules Trump has no immunity in Jan. 6 case

The court unanimously decided that Donald Trump can make no claims of “presidential immunity” when he faces trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

February 6, 2024

