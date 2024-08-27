Federal judge blocks Biden's immigration program for spouses of immigrants

A Texas federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden's immigration program to offer an easier path to legal status to spouses of U.S. citizens. Immigration attorney Leon Fresco joins the show.

August 27, 2024

