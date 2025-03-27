Fmr. HHS head under Biden on cuts: ‘Most Americans don't see the impact…Just wait’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Xavier Beccera, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services, about the impact cuts could have, the measles outbreak and the impact of canceled grants.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live