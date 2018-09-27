Transcript for Ford: I thought Kavanaugh was going to 'kill me'

I don't have all the answers and I don't remember as much as I would like to. But that he tells us about that make that bring me here today. By the ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and it high TV episodic cleese as an adults. Brecht groped me and tried to take off my closed. He had a hard time because he is very inebriated. And because I was wearing a one piece bathing suit underneath my clothing. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did think Brett and his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to freeze. And I thought that wreck was accidentally. Going to kill me.

