Ford: I thought Kavanaugh was going to 'kill me'

More
Christine Blasey Ford said that she tried to yell for help while being groped by Brett Kavanaugh.
0:53 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ford: I thought Kavanaugh was going to 'kill me'
I don't have all the answers and I don't remember as much as I would like to. But that he tells us about that make that bring me here today. By the ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and it high TV episodic cleese as an adults. Brecht groped me and tried to take off my closed. He had a hard time because he is very inebriated. And because I was wearing a one piece bathing suit underneath my clothing. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did think Brett and his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to freeze. And I thought that wreck was accidentally. Going to kill me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58122962,"title":"Ford: I thought Kavanaugh was going to 'kill me'","duration":"0:53","description":"Christine Blasey Ford said that she tried to yell for help while being groped by Brett Kavanaugh.","url":"/Politics/video/ford-thought-kavanaugh-kill-58122962","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.