Former DOS legal adviser Harola Koh on Trump's plan to increase deportation

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Yale Law School professor, Harold Hongju Koh, about President Donald Trump invoking the Aliens Enemies Act to remove undocumented Venezuelan immigrants.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live