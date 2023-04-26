Former Rep. Gabby Giffords marks 10 years of work to stop gun violence

ABC News' Jay O’Brien sits down with former Rep. Gabby Giffords on Capitol Hill to discuss her organization’s efforts to curb gun violence in the wake of the nation’s epidemic of mass shootings.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live