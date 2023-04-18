Fox News agrees to pay Dominion $787.5 million in defamation settlement

Dominion had accused Fox of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines during the 2020 election.

April 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live