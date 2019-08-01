Transcript for FULL REMARKS: Trump claims border 'crisis' from Oval Office

My fellow Americans. Tonight Imus speaking to you because there is a growing humanitarian. And security crisis. And our southern border. Every day customs and Border Patrol agents encountered thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country. We are out of space to hold them and we have no way to promptly returned them back home to their country. America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who would rich our society. And contribute to our nation. But all Americans are hurt by and controlled illegal. Migration. It strains public resources. And drives down jobs and wages among those hardest hit. Our African Americans and Hispanic Americans. Our southern border is a pipeline for a vast quantities of illegal drugs including meth heroin. Cocaine and fentanyl. Every week 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone. Nagging B percent of which floods across from our southern border. More Americans will die from drugs this year than were killed in the entire Vietnam War. In the last two years ice offices made 266000. Arrests. Of aliens with criminal records. Including those charged or convicted. Of 100000. Assaults. 30000. Sex crimes. And 4000. Violent. Killings. Over the years thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country. And thousands more lives will be lost if we don't act right now. This is a humanitarian. Crisis a crisis. Of the heart and a crisis of the souls. Last month 20000 migrant children. Were illegally brought into the United States. A dramatic increase these children are used as human pawns. By dish is coyotes and ruthless gangs. One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangers trekked up through Mexico. Women or children are the biggest victims by far of our broken system. This is the tragic reality. Of illegal immigration. On our southern border. This is the cycles. Of human suffering. That I am determined to end. My administration. Has presented congress where they detailed proposal to secure the border. And stop the criminal gangs. Drug smugglers and human traffickers. It's a tremendous problem. Our proposal was developed by law enforcement professionals. And border agents at the Department of Homeland Security. These are the resources they have requested to properly perform their mission. And keep America safe in fact safer than ever before. The proposal. From Homeland Security includes cutting edge technology for detecting drugs. Weapons illegal contraband. And many other things. We have request. More Asians. Immigration judges and bed space. To process to sharp rise and unlawful migration field play I'm very strong economy. Our plan also contains. An urgent request for humanitarian. Assistance. And medical support. Furthermore we have asked congress to close border security loopholes. So that illegal immigrant children. Can be safely and you mainly be turned back home. Finally as part of an overall approach to border security. Law enforcement professionals have requested. Five point seven billion dollars for a physical barrier. At the request of Democrats it will be a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall. This barrier is absolutely critical to border security. It's also what are professionals at the border want. Andy. This is just common sense. The border wall would very quickly pay for itself. The cost of illegal drugs exceeds 500. Billion dollars a year. Vastly more than the five point seven billion dollars we have requested from congress. The wall will also be paid for indirectly. By the great new trade deal we have made with Mexico. Senator Chuck Schumer. Who you will be hearing from later tonight. Has repeatedly supported a physical barrier in the past along with many other Democrats. They change their mind only after I was elected present. Democrats in congress have refused to acknowledge the crisis. And they have refused to provide our brave border agents. With the tools they desperately need. To protect our families and our nation. The federal government remained shut down. For one reason and one reason only because Democrats will not fun and border. Security. My administration is doing everything in our power to help those impacted by the situation. But the only solution is for Democrats to pass a spending bill that defends our borders and we opens the government. This situation. Could be solved in a 45. Minute meeting. I have invited congressional leadership to the White House tomorrow to get this done. Hopefully. We can rise above partisan politics in order to support national security. Some have suggested a barrier. Is a moral. Then why do wealthy politicians. Build walls fences and gates around their homes. They don't build walls because they hate the people on the outside but because they love the people on the inside. The only thing that is a moral. Is the politicians. To do nothing and continued to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized. America's heart broke the day after Christmas. When a young police office in California was savagely merited. In cold blood by an illegal Ellie had just came across the border. The life of an American hero was stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country. Day after day precious lives are cut short by those who have violated. Our borders. In California. And air force veteran was raped. Murdered. And beaten to death with a hammer. By an illegal alien where they long criminal history. In Georgia. And illegal alien was recently charged. With murder for killing be heading. And dismembering. His neighbor. In marrow and MS thirteen gang members who arrived in the United States. As unaccompanied minors were arrested and charged last year. After viciously standing and beating a sixteen year old. Over the last several years I've met with dozens of families. Whose loved ones were stolen. By a legal immigration. I've held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced. Think we've stricken father's. So soon. So Tara. I will never forget the pain in their eyes to tremble and their voices. And the sand is gripping their cells. How much more American blood. Must we shed before congress does its. To those who refuse to compromise in the name of border security. I would ask. Imagine if it was your child. Your husband. Or your wife. Whose life was so cruelly shattered. And totally broke. To every member of congress. Pass a bill. That ends this crisis. To every citizen call congress. And tell them to finally. After all of these decades secure our border. This is a choice. Between right and wrong. Justice. And injustice. This is about whether we fulfill our sacred duty. To the American citizens we sir. When I took the oath of office I swore. To protect our country. And that is a lot. I won't always do. So help me god. Thank you and good night.

