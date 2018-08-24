Georgia board votes to keep 7 of 9 precincts open

More
Seven of its 9 polling locations will stay open ahead of the November midterms.
0:37 | 08/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia board votes to keep 7 of 9 precincts open
Oh. And I. But. I. Or. If.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57378816,"title":"Georgia board votes to keep 7 of 9 precincts open","duration":"0:37","description":"Seven of its 9 polling locations will stay open ahead of the November midterms.","url":"/Politics/video/georgia-board-votes-precincts-open-57378816","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.