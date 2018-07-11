Transcript for Georgia governor's race too close to call

You mentioned Georgia couple time that want to get to that race that is one. The three as I mentioned too close to call Stacey Abrams is trying to make history as the first African American woman governor there. And clos in sunny joins us now in Atlanta the latest on what has been pretty nasty race Steve. Diane both sides of this race are going to be spending the next few days if not the next we. Arguing over absentee ballots those ballots that you request when you can't show up in your mail land. There were some estimates at one point that we are looking at about a 150. To 200000. Of these absentee ballots. But the Abrams campaign who's the Democrat running for governor here. They believe that there are still about 77000. Of these ballots. Outstanding that still be counted and they point to a county north of where we are right now Gwinnett County. Who confirms that they have about 20000. Absentee ballots and and this is an area that breaks in Abrams favor. Abrams is calculated that her camp only needs about 24000. Net votes to push them into a runoff. Secretary of state Brian camp is also done the math. And he believes that there are enough votes out there for him to win this race I'll write to get above 50%. It and not have to go to a runoff. They're going to be arguing about this all week long lawyers are going to be involved they're also going to be arguing over provisional ballots ballots that were given that he. We had troubles of bulls and whether some of those ballots are legal. If there's a runoff it's coming quick it's December 4 that's less than a month. Diane. All right give us and Sally from Atlanta Rick Klein. What say this phrase got so ugly I'm almost afraid epic prospects of a runoff. Yeah also right now it is an uphill climb for the Abrams camp to try to get those most back but he if they do we don't beat Titanic boat to the finish. And most people thought that Stacy Everett best shot was in the first round of voting pursues attracting so many people who hadn't voted before and it's an idea of getting an out a second time in less than a month's time is a difficult thing using the apple Oprah. Your sign it. But I. I can also argue the opposite that the the attention of the nation will be trained on Georgia the money of the nation will be funneled in so much is at stake the issues of voter rights and voter access have been central here a lot of pressure on Brian camp who happens to be the secretary of state. To step in style wave from oversight over a run off election or any of these legal challenges. I feel like he ED states will only be intensified its the heat Stacey Abrams is able to make the case that that there needs to be run off of that 50% threshold isn't met. Drag on as Steve said expect to see them duking it out not only for a run up but even about whether or not there should be around off.

