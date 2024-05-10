Georgia voters grapple with political divides as they prepare for Biden-Trump rematch

ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports from Georgia, speaking with voters across the political spectrum to understand how they feel about the candidates with the election less than six months away.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live