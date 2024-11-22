Russia vows to mass produce experimental missile it used to strike Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told the Ministry of Defense leadership that his country "will continue testing the latest system," which is apparently capable of carrying a nuclear weapon.

November 22, 2024

