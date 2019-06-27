Germany's Merkel shakes again at event in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has appeared unsteady and shaking for the second time in 10 days at a ceremony in Berlin.
0:58 | 06/27/19

Transcript for Germany's Merkel shakes again at event in Berlin
