GoFundMe campaign reference during Ford testimony

Christine Blasey Ford testified that she hasn't figured out how to "manage" a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover her legal costs.
0:37 | 09/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for GoFundMe campaign reference during Ford testimony
I do that you have a lot going on and you have that for several months. But. Is it your understanding that someone else is going to assist you list some of these fees including the costs for your polygraph. I'm aware that there's been several go find needs tape that I haven't had a chance to figure out how to manage those because I've never had one. An intern and her liberal let go let me go friend to be safe and that it frees many. Primarily for our security detail so I'm not even quite sure how to collect that money Aaron how to distribute it yet I haven't been able to focus on the okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

