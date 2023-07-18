GOP candidate Will Hurd hopes to 'beat Trump once and for all'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with former Rep. Will Hurd about his presidential campaign, whether the GOP will move away from former President Donald Trump, and recent controversies at the Texas border.

July 18, 2023

